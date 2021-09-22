Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to a new low, down 14% since taking office.

According to Gallup’s tracker, President Joe Biden’s popularity rating has dropped to a new low.

Gallup revealed that only 43% of American adults approve of his work as commander-in-chief in a poll conducted earlier this month. For the first time, a majority of Americans disapproved of Biden’s performance, with 53% disapproving.

Since taking office in January, Biden’s approval rating has declined 14%. Gallup showed that the Democrat had a 57 percent approval rating when he took office, which was just below the 60 percent average for post-World War II presidents in their first term.

Biden had a much greater approval rating than his predecessor, Donald Trump, who began his presidency with only 45 percent of Americans approving of his performance.

However, amid a national spike in coronavirus infection rates and the administration’s widely panned military pullout from Afghanistan, his support rating began to plummet this summer. As he has faced criticism from both sides of the aisle, Biden has defended his decision to withdraw all soldiers from Afghanistan by August 31.

In July, the percentage of Americans who approved of Biden’s job performance fell from 55% to 50%. Though his approval rating remained consistent at 49 percent in August, it had dropped to 43 percent by early September, according to the poll.

According to Gallup, independent voters are behind the decline. Biden’s performance in the White House was backed by 61 percent of independent voters at one point. He now has only 37% approval from the voting group.

Biden is also facing international backlash over his retreat from Afghanistan and a pact to assist Australia in deploying nuclear-powered submarines. In an interview this week, Gérard Araud, a former French ambassador to the United States, claimed that Biden is viewed as a “huge failure” across Europe.

For the first time, the Gallup survey on Wednesday queried respondents in the United States about Vice President Kamala Harris’ position.

Gallup reported that her scores are better than Biden’s after eight months in office, with 49 percent of those polled approving of her job and 49 percent disapproving.

More over 90% of Democrats polled approve of Harris' performance as second-in-command, but she only has a 4% approval rating among Republicans.