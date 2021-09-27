Joe Biden will Get His Third Chance in the White House, according to COVID Booster Live Updates.

During an on-camera ceremony on Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden will be given a COVID-19 booster shot. Biden will also speak about COVID-19 vaccinations.

This comes after the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted to recommend booster doses for older adults, long-term care residents, people with underlying health conditions, and those who are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 because of their job.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a third shot for adults 65 and older, as well as those who are immunocompromised. Biden is a 78-year-old politician.

At 1 p.m. ET, the event will be aired live on the internet.