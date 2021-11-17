Joe Biden wants to know if illegal activity is to blame for high gas prices.

President Joe Biden has called for a probe into whether illicit activity is to blame for rising petrol costs.

Biden claimed there’s “growing evidence of anti-consumer activity by oil and gas businesses” in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) delivered on Wednesday.

“The bottom line is this: even while oil and gas firms’ expenses are dropping, gasoline prices at the pump remain high,” Biden wrote to the commission’s chair, Lina Khan.

The president emphasized the “unexplained enormous difference” between the drop in the price of unfinished gasoline and the higher-than-average price at the pump for common people.

Biden also stated that the country’s “two largest oil and gas businesses” are anticipated to treble their net income in 2020 compared to 2019.

“I refuse to accept hardworking Americans paying more for petrol as a result of anti-competitive or otherwise potentially criminal behavior,” Biden wrote. “I therefore request that the Commission investigate what is going on in the oil and gas markets further, and that you use all of the Commission’s tools if you find any wrongdoing.” The Federal Trade Commission was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on Biden’s letter.

According to figures from the American Automobile Association, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.413 today, up more than a dollar from a year ago (AAA).

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in 19 states is greater than AAA’s average price. California presently has the highest price, at $4.692 per gallon. The cost is at an all-time high for California.

The government has been chastised for rising gas costs, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle urging the White House to intervene.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Biden to use emergency petroleum reserves to lower prices earlier this week. The president is considering tapping the reserves, which are located in Texas and Louisiana, according to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

After Hurricane Ida slammed Louisiana and other portions of the South in September, Biden authorized the Energy Department to utilize petroleum stocks in order to avoid gas shortages and price spikes.

However, according to some business analysts, presidents often have minimal effect over gas prices.

