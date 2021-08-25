Joe Biden wants American soldiers to leave Afghanistan as quickly as feasible.

US President Joe Biden has stated that all US forces in Afghanistan should be withdrawn as quickly as possible before the August 31 deadline.

However, the President stated that contingency plans were being developed to extend the withdrawal “should it become necessary.”

“There was significant consensus among the leaders both about the ongoing evacuation mission as well as the necessity to coordinate our approach to Afghanistan as we move forward,” Mr Biden told reporters after his meeting with G7 leaders today.

“First, on evacuation, we promised to maintain our close cooperation in order to evacuate individuals as quickly and safely as possible.

“Right now, we’re on track to finish by August 31, and the sooner we can, the better. Each day of activities increases the risk to our forces, but completing the mission by August 31 is contingent on the Taliban continuing to cooperate, allowing access to the airport for individuals we are currently carrying, and ensuring that our operations are not disrupted.”

“I’ve also asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency measures in case the schedule needs to be adjusted.”

President Biden stated that the United States and its partners, notably the United Kingdom, will not take the Taliban’s word for it that Afghanistan will no longer be a terrorist safe haven.

“The leaders of the EU, NATO, and the United Nations have all agreed that we will approach the Taliban as one,” he stated.

“We agreed that the legitimacy of any future government relies on how it approaches its international commitments, including preventing Afghanistan from being exploited as a terrorist base, and we agreed that none of us would take the Taliban’s word for it.

“We will evaluate them by their actions, and any actions we take in reaction to the Taliban’s behavior will be closely coordinated.”

If US and coalition soldiers continued in Afghanistan longer, President Biden said, they risked being attacked by ISIS affiliates and straining a “tense” working relationship with the Taliban.

The president stated that staying in Afghanistan beyond August 31 poses “increasing risks” to US troops and their allies.

“There are real and significant,” he remarked.

