Joe Biden should take a’mandated’ cognitive test, according to Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump has suggested that a presidential cognitive test “should be enforced” in an apparent dig at his successor’s mental acuity.

On November 19, President Joe Biden had a physical examination by his doctor Kevin O’Connor, who deemed him fit for duty.

According to CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta, Biden did not undergo a mental abilities exam “as far as we know,” referring to the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a screening test for memory loss and dementia.

During a Tuesday interview, Fox News host Sean Hannity mentioned how former President Barack Obama’s physician, Ronny Jackson, stated Trump passed the exam.

After that, Hannity questioned Trump if Biden was “showing signs of being cognitively challenged and should he take the test?”

“All I can say is that I know President Xi, I know Putin, and I know Kim Jong-un,” Trump replied, naming the Chinese, Russian, and North Korean leaders with whom he had dealt as president.

“I know all of the world’s leaders and have spent a lot of time with them. Many of them, although being tough cookies, I enjoy. Trump stated, “They’re all at the top of their game.”

“We require someone who is at the top of their game.” Perhaps you should be required to take a cognitive exam or something. It’s impossible for the leaders of China, Russia, and other major nations to be at the top of their game. Take a look at what’s going on. Look at how frail we appear.

“Do you think Russia, China, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, and all the other folks that despise us weren’t watching and laughing all the way to the bank?”

Trump then veered off into a remark that the United States’ global standing had deteriorated under Biden’s leadership as a result of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, a subject he brought up earlier in the conversation.

On Saturday, Biden turned 79, making him the all-time oldest first-term president.

When Biden makes a misstep, conservative pundits ramp up their attack of his mental acuity. Hannity has often questioned Biden’s mental abilities, once referring to his answers during a CNN Town Hall in July as “stupid.” This is a condensed version of the information.