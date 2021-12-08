Joe Biden should consider launching a nuclear strike on Russia over Ukraine, according to a Republican senator.

When it comes to combating Russian aggression against Ukraine, Republican Senator Roger Wicker Wicker says the US should not rule out military intervention, including a nuclear assault.

On December 7, he told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto that sending soldiers to Ukraine was another option that President Joe Biden could consider.

“When we remove options off the table, we start making mistakes,” he remarked.

“I’m hoping the president doesn’t rule out that possibility.”

Cavuto demanded further information on what military action entails. Wicker responded that the US should explore both more boots on the ground and a nuclear strike in Ukraine.

“Military action may imply that we standoff in the Black Sea with our ships and rain havoc on Russia’s capability,” he said.

“I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of us participating, just as I wouldn’t rule out American forces on the ground.”

“We don’t rule out first-use nuclear action; we don’t believe it will happen, but there are some things in negotiations that you don’t take off the table if you’re going to be tough.”

“I believe the president should declare that all options are on the table. To be honest, I support and respect the fact that you had Democrats on the show before me saying we need to be harsher.

“I believe they reflect the fear and realization that we have in Congress.” That the loss of a free and democratic Ukraine to Russian invasion would be a game changer for a free Europe.

Tensions between the United States and Russia are continuing to rise as a result of the latter’s actions in Europe.

Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s border has raised fears that Putin is preparing to attack the country.

On Monday, a senior Biden official stated that the US does not want to be involved in a military battle with Russia over Ukraine and that the situation should be deescalated.

“I would argue that the United States does not want to wind up in a situation where our countermeasures are focused on the direct use of military force rather than a combination of backing for the Ukrainian military, strong economic countermeasures, and a considerable boost in,” the official added. This is a condensed version of the information.