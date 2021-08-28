Joe Biden promises to “hunt down” and “make pay” the Kabul attack terrorists.

President Joe Biden of the United States has vowed to “hunt down” the terrorists responsible for the Kabul attacks, which killed dozens of civilians, including 12 US Marines, in at least two explosives.

President Biden said to those responsible for the Kabul airport assaults in his address to the American people, “We will not forgive.” We are not going to forget. We’ll track you down and hold you accountable.”

He also promised to “protect our interests and our people” with “any measure at my disposal.”

Meanwhile, following a “barbaric” terrorist attack at Kabul airport, Boris Johnson has pledged to continue the evacuation operation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister said on Thursday that the RAF has already assisted the “vast majority” of eligible persons in fleeing the Taliban, and that “we are going to keep going up to the last second” as the deadline approaches.

Two bombs were verified by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in a “complex attack.”

According to several reports, gunmen from the so-called Islamic State (IS) opened fire on bystanders, and the terror group later claimed responsibility for the incident, following initial indications that the attack was carried out by the Afghanistan breakaway cell Isis-K.

At least 72 individuals were murdered, according to officials, including 11 US Marines and one US Navy medic, while more than 150 others were injured, including 15 US service members.

There have been no known UK military or government injuries, according to the Ministry of Defence.

“I can confirm that there has been a barbaric terrorist attack, what appears to be a series of attacks, in Kabul, on the airport, on the crowds at the airport, in which members of the US military, very sadly, have lost their lives, and many Afghan casualties as well,” Mr Johnson said after chairing an emergency Cobra meeting on Thursday.

Eleven Marines and one Navy medic were among those killed, according to US sources.

The evacuation plan would run “flat out” according to “the timeframe we’ve got,” the Prime Minister told reporters in Downing Street.

“We’re going to do that because the vast majority of individuals who are qualified have already been taken from Afghanistan,” he continued.

