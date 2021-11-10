Joe Biden, President of the European Union, speaks about the EU’s sanctions on airlines that bring migrants into Belarus.

During their meeting on Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden discussed the possibility of slapping sanctions on airlines that transport refugees into Belarus, according to the Associated Press.

Thousands of migrants have gathered around Belarus’ shared borders with European Union members Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, prompting accusations that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is attempting to destabilize the bloc.

Belarus’ claimed targeting of the EU with migrants, according to Von der Leyen, “is a destabilization attempt by an authoritarian state against democratic neighbors. This will not work.” Some have accused Lukashenko of pushing migrants toward the EU in retribution for EU sanctions placed on Belarus following its assault on internal opposition during the controversial 2020 election. Belarus has refuted the charges, but has stated that it would no longer attempt to prevent the migrant influx, according to the Associated Press.

Nonetheless, a growing number of leaders have accused Belarus of using the plight of refugees as a political weapon against the EU. Merkel encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to “exert his influence on President Lukashenko because people are being used here,” according to Merkel. “They are the victims of an inhuman policy, and something must be done to stop it,” Merkel said in Meseberg, a town near Berlin.

About 3,000-4,000 migrants are estimated to have collected along Poland’s border with Belarus, with hundreds concentrating in one temporary camp near the Kuznica crossing. Warsaw has beefed up security along the border, declaring a state of emergency.

Polish authorities have released video showing migrants attempting to smash through a border barrier with shovels and wire cutters in order to enter Poland.

“These events on the Polish-Belarusian border may appear to be a migration crisis from afar, but they are not a migration crisis; they are a political crisis generated with the express intention of disrupting the situation in the European Union,” stated Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Merkel’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said in Berlin that Minsk is engaged in “state-run smuggling and trafficking…at the expense of the people who are led into the nation with false promises.”

