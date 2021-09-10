Joe Biden outlines significant Covid measures that will effect 100 million people in the United States.

President Joe Biden has announced new immunization mandates that could effect up to 100 million people in the United States.

The effort intends to boost Covid-19 immunizations and halt the spread of the Delta version, which is killing thousands of people per week and jeopardizing the US economy.

The guidelines force all firms with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated or tested for the virus on a weekly basis, affecting around 80 million Americans.

Additionally, the approximately 17 million individuals who work in health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will be required to be completely vaccinated.

Mr. Biden is also signing an executive order mandating vaccination for executive branch workers and contractors doing business with the federal government. Several million more people are covered by this.

Mr. Biden hastily announced the country’s “independence” from the virus just two months ago.

Despite the fact that more than 208 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the US is experiencing over 300 percent more new Covid-19 infections every day, nearly twice as many hospital admissions, and nearly twice as many deaths than at the same time last year.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki and other senior administration officials gave a sneak peek at Mr Biden’s intentions ahead of his speech on Thursday afternoon.

After months of promoting vaccinations through advertising, Mr. Biden is adopting a stronger stance, blaming people who have not yet had injections for the rapid surge in cases that is killing over 1,000 people per day and threatening the fragile economic recovery.

Mr. Biden’s “overarching purpose here,” according to Ms. Psaki, is to “decrease the number of unvaccinated Americans,” adding that around 80 million adults are still unvaccinated.

In an August AP-NORC poll, 54 percent of Americans approved of Mr. Biden’s handling of the public health problem, down from 66 percent the month before, owing to a dip in Republican and political independent support.

Mr. Biden is also proposing to treble government fines for airline customers who refuse to wear masks on flights, in addition to the immunization requirements.

Mr. Biden also announced that the federal government will strive to improve the supply of virus testing, and that the White House has negotiated agreements with retailers such as Walmart and Amazon. “The summary has come to an end.”