Joe Biden opposed GOP debt-ceiling votes as a senator, and Mitch McConnell hasn’t forgotten.

President Joe Biden made an impassioned pitch to Republicans on Monday, urging them to “stop playing Russian roulette with the American economy” by supporting a rise in the debt ceiling. He accused Republicans of being “hypocritical, dangerous, and shameful” in their politics, but the shoe was on the other foot 15 years ago.

Senator Joe Biden declined to support a GOP-led push to raise the debt ceiling, citing concerns similar to Mitch McConnell’s and the Republican Party’s views today.

Senator Biden remarked after his “nay” vote in 2006, “My vote against the debt limit hike cannot change the fact that we have already acquired this debt and will very certainly incur more.” “It is a declaration that I will not be connected with the policies that have led us to this point.”

In his letter to President Biden on Monday, McConnell was quick to point out the irony.

“On the Senate floor, you clarified that your ‘no’ votes did not mean you wanted the majority to let the country default, but rather that the President’s party had to bear responsibility for a policy program that you opposed,” McConnell wrote. “Your point of view back then is our point of view now.”

October 4, 2021 — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell)

Biden objected to debt ceiling rises three times during President George W. Bush’s presidency, according to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican. The Republican White House received backing from legislative Republicans, who held majorities in both the House and Senate at the time, for each objection—one each in 2003, 2004 and 2006.

In May 2003, as a senator from Delaware, Biden joined 42 other Democrats and one Republican in voting against raising the debt ceiling. Biden, on the other hand, had voted in favor of a proposal to reduce “the amount by which the statutory ceiling on the public debt is increased.” When reached for comment on Monday, the White House referred This website to Biden’s support for the 2003 amendment, which did not pass.

In November 2004, Biden skipped a vote on lifting the debt ceiling, but later stated that he would have voted no. This is a condensed version of the information.