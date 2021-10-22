Joe Biden makes another remark on Taiwan as the White House clarifies his remarks about China.

On Thursday, the White House clarified that US policy toward Taiwan had not changed following President Joe Biden’s statement that “we have a commitment” to defend the island if it is attacked.

During a CNN townhall with Anderson Cooper, Biden made the remarks. It’s the second time he’s said the US would defend Taiwan if China attacked this year.

The United States, like most other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, but the United States has provided crucial assistance to Taiwan, including arms.

A townhall participant on Thursday questioned Biden about China’s recent hypersonic missile launch.

Glenn Niblo, a Loyola University student, said, “What would you do to stay up with them militarily, and can you promise to protect Taiwan?”

Biden responded, ” “Again and yes again. We’re here…” After a brief pause, the president continued: “China, Russia, and the rest of the world are well aware that we have the most powerful military in history. Don’t be concerned about whether they’ll be more powerful.

“What you have to be concerned about is whether or not they would engage in activities that will put them in a position to make a significant error,” he said.

Cooper challenged Biden on Taiwan, asking, “So you’re suggesting the US would come to Taiwan’s rescue if China attacked?” Biden spoke about his discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Cooper pressed him on Taiwan.

Biden stated, “Yes, we have a commitment to accomplish that.”

The US is legally obligated to supply Taiwan with the resources it needs to defend itself, but it has long followed a policy of “strategic ambiguity” on the issue of military intervention in the case of a Chinese attack.

On Thursday, a White House official confirmed that statement, saying that US policy had not changed.

“The Taiwan Relations Act governs the United States’ defense relationship with Taiwan. We will stick to our commitments under the act, continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense, and reject any unilateral alterations to the status quo “According to the spokeswoman.

Joanne Ou, a representative for Taiwan’s foreign ministry, told The Washington Newsday on Friday: “The Foreign Ministry expresses gratitude to Vice President Biden. This is a condensed version of the information.