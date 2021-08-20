Joe Biden is urged to save an Afghan translator who claims the Taliban will behead his family.

Following the Taliban’s quick conquest of Afghanistan, an Afghan interpreter has pleaded with President Joe Biden to remove him and his family from the country, warning that if they are discovered, they will be beheaded.

Abdul, the translator, spoke with CNN’s Kate Bolduan over the phone on Thursday. He had spent the previous five years as a translator for US special forces and now worries for his family’s safety.

He is said to have filed for a visa in order to depart the country.

Bolduan played a recording he had sent to a human rights attorney before speaking with Abdul, in which he said, “Why are the American soldiers forgetting about us after everything we’ve done, the sacrifices we’ve made?” Why are they abandoning us?”

“I don’t want to die at the hands of the Taliban. If they find my location, they’ll be chopping off our heads. In the recording, he says, “Please assist.”

“Abdul, you mentioned that you and your family need to get out of the country immediately,” Bolduan said to Abdul.

She inquired, “Have you been threatened by the Taliban?”

Abdul claimed he had been intimidated and recalled being followed by two or three Taliban men when he went to a supermarket to collect groceries. He managed to avoid the confrontation, but emphasized the importance of leaving the nation.

He told Bolduan, “I’m not sure how much longer I should handle this.” “I have two small children and a wife. If the Taliban find us, we’ll all be killed.”

“Every day we live in fear,” he continued, adding that the Americans had “signed our death sentence.”

“Do you believe it’s only a matter of days before something awful occurs to you and your family?” Bolduan inquired.

“It’s not just a question of days; it’s a matter of seconds, minutes, and hours,” Abdul explained. “Anything can happen to me,” says the narrator.

The interpreter stated that he had not received any communication from US officials and that he had attempted to travel to Kabul airport but had been unable to do so.

“I tried a few times, but everyone is shooting at us,” Abdul explained.

“I need something to happen quickly, you know. He went on to say, “I need someone to act quickly to get me out of here.”

Bolduan. This is a condensed version of the information.