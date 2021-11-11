Joe Biden is dubbed the “Most Incompetent President of My Lifetime” by Lindsey Graham.

President Joe Biden, according to Senator Lindsey Graham, has “blood on his hands” for the manner he managed the US military’s pullout from Afghanistan.

In an interview with Fox News ahead of Veterans Day, the South Carolina Republican slammed Biden’s foreign policy credentials and said his friendship with the president had been irrevocably tarnished by the Afghan withdrawal.

After the collapse of the American-backed government in Kabul and the Taliban retook control of the country, Biden was chastised for withdrawing the US soldiers.

The killing of 13 US service members in a terrorist attack in August, as well as chaotic scenes outside Kabul’s airport, have added to the scrutiny of Biden, who has adamantly maintained his choice to end America’s longest war.

Graham, on the other hand, expressed his emotions in a Fox segment that began with the announcement that Thomas West, the new US special envoy for Afghanistan, will be visiting Pakistan this week to meet with the Taliban foreign minister and diplomats from Russia and China.

Graham, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, believes that the United States’ withdrawal will inevitably result in the creation of new terrorist threats.

“For those who live there, Afghanistan is hell on earth,” he stated on Wednesday. “In a shameful manner, the Biden administration withdrew all of our forces.” “On international policy, Joe Biden has been the most inept president in my lifetime, much worse than Jimmy Carter.” He doesn’t grasp the essence of the fight on terror, and he thinks we can leave these areas and be safe.” Graham claimed he had always pushed maintaining a military presence “in the backyard of our enemy so they don’t come to our backyard,” and that ex-President Donald Trump’s troop reduction to 2,500 “was adequate to hold the place together.” Taliban-related concerns “If we give them one cent of aid, it would be the ultimate betrayal of all the people who have been harmed by the Taliban and threatened by Al-Qaeda,” Graham said, accusing the Taliban of being adamant in “supporting and policing Al-Qaeda.” ” The most inept choice since 9/11 is preparing the stage for a second 9/11 attack on our country. This is a condensed version of the information.