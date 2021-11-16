Joe Biden is being warned by Xi Jinping. China may be ‘forced’ to use military force against Taiwan.

During a virtual meeting on Monday night, President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed tensions and growing disputes over Taiwan.

Despite escalating tensions with China over Taiwan, the US has restated its “rock-solid” support for the self-ruled island. Despite the fact that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has never ruled Taiwan, it claims sovereignty over the island, which it regards as part of its territory under the “one China” principle.

Last month, Biden surprised onlookers when he claimed the US was “committed” to protecting Taiwan from a Chinese military attack.