Joe Biden has instructed federal agencies to “insulate women and providers” from the Texas abortion law.

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden has directed federal agencies to take steps to “protect women and providers” from the effects of the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a stringent Texas abortion law.

The court decided 5-4 in the middle of the night to reject an emergency appeal by abortion providers seeking to stop the law from taking effect, which was signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in May. According to the Associated Press, the court hinted that their vote may not be the final decision on the bill.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Biden stated that his administration will start a “whole-of-government effort” to respond to the ruling, including determining “what steps the federal government may take to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions as protected by Roe.”

Women should be safeguarded from “the impact of Texas’ odd approach of outsourcing enforcement to private parties,” he said.

Biden, who has been pressed by Democrats to expand the Supreme Court’s size, has ordered a review of the court, which will be completed next month.

The Texas law, which was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions after medical professionals discover heart activity, which normally occurs around six weeks and before many women are aware that they are pregnant.

It is the most stringent anti-abortion measure in the United States since the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973, and it is part of a broader Republican campaign to impose additional abortion restrictions across the country. At least 12 other states have passed early-pregnancy bans, but they have all been prohibited from taking effect.

The Texas law was not halted by the top court, which issued its decision shortly before midnight on Wednesday. The majority concluded that the petitioners had not met the high burden of proof required for a stay of the law.

“We emphasize that in reaching this decision, we do not intend to address any jurisdictional or substantive allegation in the applicants’ action definitively. The unsigned order stated, “This order is not based on any finding concerning the legality of Texas law, and in no way precludes additional procedurally legitimate challenges to Texas law, including in Texas state courts.”

