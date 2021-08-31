Joe Biden Delivers Address to the Nation After US Withdrawal From Afghanistan

President Joe Biden will deliver his first address to the nation since the US withdrew from Afghanistan, effectively ending the country’s longest conflict.

Biden said in a statement released Monday that he will use the speech to elaborate on his widely panned decision not to extend the US stay in Afghanistan beyond Tuesday. He said that the decision was taken based on the “unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and all of our commanders on the ground” to stick to the original August 31 deadline.

“In their opinion, ending our military mission was the best approach to protect the lives of our troops while still ensuring the possibility of civilian departures in the weeks and months ahead,” Biden added.

Since the huge airlift began on August 14, around 120,000 Americans, Afghans, and foreigners have been evacuated. Despite the evacuations, Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby told MSNBC’s Willie Geist on Tuesday that hundreds of Americans could still be in Afghanistan.

Biden was chastised for the disorganized manner of the pullout, as well as the deaths of US service soldiers and civilians in strikes by the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) near Kabul’s airport. In the statement, he thanked US commanders and troops for continuing to support the “dangerous retrograde.”

“They’ve done it with unrivaled bravery, professionalism, and determination. “Our military engagement in Afghanistan, which lasted 20 years, has now come to an end,” Biden stated.

Biden’s remarks will begin at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be streamed live here.

