Joe Biden defends the withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying, “It Was Time to End This War.”

President Joe Biden defended his choice to stick to this week’s deadline to finish America’s longest war and withdraw troops from Afghanistan after nearly two decades in a forceful speech Tuesday.

In a nearly 30-minute address from the White House, he stated, “I was not going to extend this endless war, and I was not going to extend a forever exit.” “Over a decade ago, we accomplished what we set out to do in Afghanistan. It was past time to put an end to this conflict.”

As tumultuous situations erupted at Kabul’s airport, Biden, who has long been a critic of the country’s continuing military presence, faced criticism. He didn’t speak directly to the Afghan people, who are living under Taliban control without the protection of American military personnel.

He stated, “If you’re 20 years old today, you’ve never experienced an America at peace.” “As we mark the end of 20 years of conflict, strife, grief, and sacrifice, it is time to focus on the future rather than the past.”

He alluded to his critics in the United States by referring to his predecessor in the White House without naming former President Donald Trump, blaming the outcome of the military withdrawal on deals made by “the previous administration” two weeks before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

“Let me be clear: departing by August 31 was not set as an arbitrary limit; it was set to save American lives,” Biden remarked. “By the time I became government, the Taliban had consolidated its military position for the first time since 2001.”

Biden has spent weeks justifying plans to end the war in Afghanistan, citing a lack of a serious national security threat from the country and proposing to shift the country’s foreign policy focus to countries more likely to harbor terrorists who could launch an attack on the US.

After the country’s American-trained troops left, the Islamic-hardline Taliban quickly deposed the Afghan government.

The last American military plane left Afghanistan this week, a minute before a Taliban-agreed deadline for removing American troops.

When ISIS-K, an ISIS-affiliated terrorist cell operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan, assaulted the base, thirteen American service men and dozens of Afghan allies were slain. This is a condensed version of the information.