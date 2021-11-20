Joe Biden could be involved in the next Kyle Rittenhouse case.

According to a lawyer who won a defamation case for teenager Nicholas Sandmann, Kyle Rittenhouse might allege that President Joe Biden defamed him with a tweet that appeared to link him to white supremacists.

Todd McMurtry assisted Sandmann, a former Kentucky high school student, in reaching a settlement with CNN after he was presented as the aggressor in an alleged encounter on the National Mall in Washington, DC in January 2019.

A longer version of the video discredited media reports that Sandmann, a Covington Catholic High School student, was the aggressor, but not before the incident was depicted as racially motivated by a number of media sources.

According to McMurtry, Biden might be held responsible for a tweet he sent on the presidential campaign trail on September 30, 2020, in which he claimed that then-President Donald Trump had “refused to repudiate white nationalists on the debate stage.”

Rittenhouse is depicted wielding a firearm in a television clip accompanying Biden’s statement.

Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges linked to the fatal shooting of two individuals on August 25, 2020, during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“”What you take away from that tweet is that Kyle Rittenhouse was shooting his rifle and engaged in white supremacist behavior,” McMurtry told Fox News. It’s not guaranteed to win, but it’s doable.” According to McMurtry, while Biden was not president at the time of the tweet, he would not be immune from a civil complaint because of his position.

He recognized parallels with the Sandmann case and speculated that a lot of media sites could be sued for defamation over their portrayal of Rittenhouse.

“I believe Rittenhouse can do the same thing when MSNBC critics label him a school shooter, a white nationalist, or even a vigilante.”

“A lot of media folks stated he was a murderer, and I think that’s actionable because that implies he committed a crime, which we now know he didn’t,” McMurtry said on Fox News.

Rittenhouse was a “public figure” for the meaning of defamation law at the time of Biden’s tweet, according to conservative blogger and lawyer Joel Pollak of Breitbart.

He’d have to establish that the defendant behaved with “actual malice,” or a reckless disregard for the law. This is a condensed version of the information.