Joe Biden appears to be conflating the Six-Day War and the Yom Kippur War.

President Joe Biden appears to mix up the 1967 Six Day War and the Yom Kippur War, which occurred six years later, in an anecdote delivered during a White House Hanukkah party.

Biden told visitors in the East Room during a menorah lighting on Wednesday that he had known every Israeli prime minister since Golda Meir, the country’s fourth leader.

“She invited me to come over because I was supposed to be the liaison between her and the Egyptians about the Suez,” he claimed, without elaborating on what he meant by “liaison.”

He stated that he sat “”It was very depressing…about what happened,” she added as she glanced through a “bevy of maps” in front of her desk. She told me all I needed to know.” Biden was 25 years old at the time of the Six Day War, which took place between June 5 and 10, 1967, and was in his second year of law school at Syracuse University. He had not yet begun his political career.

Meir was not elected Prime Minister until 1969, two years after Israel fought a surprise attack by an Arab coalition consisting of Jordan, Syria, and Egypt.

Biden was reportedly recalling his meeting with Meir in 1973, when he traveled to Israel for the first time as a 30-year-old senator from Delaware, an incident he has previously related.

According to the Times of Israel, the conference took place 40 days before the outbreak of the Yom Kippur War on October 6. It lasted until October 25th, 1973, and was also known as the Arab–Israeli War. It was fought between Israel and a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria.

Excerpts from a classified note written by a senior Israeli official and leaked to Israeli media last year revealed conflicting details about the pair’s interaction nearly 50 years ago.

During their conversation, Biden warned Meir that Israel’s 1967 wartime seizure of the West Bank and Gaza Strip amounted to “creeping annexation.”

According to the Times of Israel, quoting Channel 13, Biden remarked in the meeting that because he believed Israel was militarily superior, it might make the first move toward peace by withdrawing from regions of no strategic value.

Meir turned down Biden's petition and gave him a speech on the subject.