Joe Biden Announces Broad New COVID-Fighting Measures in the U.S. Live Updates: Joe Biden Announces Broad New COVID-Fighting Measures in the U.S.

During public remarks on Thursday, President Joe Biden will lay out a six-step plan to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, particularly the highly contagious Delta form.

As schools throughout the country resume classes, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday that Biden’s aims will be tied to components such as testing access, mandates, vaccines, and protecting children.

Psaki stated, “We want to be explicit about what we’re attempting to accomplish right now and what these six stages will do.” “We know that boosting vaccinations will stop the epidemic from spreading [and]that we will be able to bring the pandemic under control and return people to their normal lives. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

“There will be new components that will, of course, affect people across the country,” she added, “but we’re also all working together to get the virus under control and get back to our normal lives.”

Biden’s remarks will start at 5 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on the White House’s YouTube page.

