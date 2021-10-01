Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s Tortured Logic for Saying a $3.5 Trillion Bill Will “Cost Zero Dollars”

Look no further than President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claims that the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending plan will “cost zero dollars” over the next ten years to learn how the government operates.

The claim sparked anticipated jokes—and significant confusion—on social media. How could $3.5 trillion in new spending be considered “free”?

The solution is straightforward. Biden and Pelosi have spent more than 80 years in Washington, D.C. together. And in Washington, terms like “cost” have a very particular, if odd, definition. Adjustments to the federal budget, whether a tax cut (the amount of money the government receives) or a spending increase (the amount it pays out in various government programs), only “cost” something if they aren’t “paid for,” according to Washington lawmakers.

Consider the tax cuts enacted during Trump’s presidency. According to a Brookings Institution analysis, the corporate and individual tax cuts Trump signed into law in 2017 were not paid for, in the sense that spending was not cut by an amount commensurate with the revenue loss the government incurred—$275 billion in the first year after the cuts were enacted. The fact that businesses and people were able to keep more money as a result of the tax reduction is unimportant to the ledger-watchers. Trump’s tax cuts are said to have cost the government money.

Biden and Pelosi may claim that the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill they want to enact will cost nothing since it is “paid for” in D.C.-speak. That is to say, well, the government will spend a lot more, but that’s okay because we’re going to raise taxes enough to cover the cost of all that new spending.

Consider the mindset: as long as government revenue increases by the same amount as government spending, the effect on the federal budget will be nil, and hence the legislation will not “cost” anything.

Of course, no one believes or acts on this kind of thinking in the real world: not the executives or employees of companies who will be paying much higher corporate taxes (and then passing those costs on to their customers). This is a condensed version of the information.