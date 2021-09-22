Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron issued a rare joint statement on the recent rift.

President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement on Wednesday, the first time they had spoken since a diplomatic spat over a US submarine contract with Australia.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said on Tuesday that the administration was attempting to arrange a phone contact with Macron’s office, but gave no other specifics.

“The two leaders agreed that the situation would have benefited from open consultations among friends on areas of strategic relevance to France and our European partners,” the White House said after the presidents spoke on Wednesday.

The message fell short of apologizing to France for shocking its oldest ally last week by agreeing to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

Macron summoned France’s ambassadors to the United States and Australia in response to the new pact, which France described as a “knife to the back.” France had planned to supply submarines to Australia under a contract signed in 2016.

Biden and Macron will meet in Europe before the end of October, according to the statement, “to reach shared understandings and maintain momentum in this process.”

Read the entire statement here:

On the request of the latter, President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic and President Joe Biden of the United States of America spoke on September 22 to discuss the ramifications of the announcement on September 15. The two leaders agreed that open dialogue among allies on issues of strategic importance to France and our European partners would have helped the situation. President Biden reaffirmed his commitment to this cause.

The two leaders have agreed to begin an in-depth consultation process aimed at establishing the conditions for mutual trust and proposing specific steps toward joint goals. They’ll convene in Europe at the end of October to find shared understandings and keep the process moving forward. The French Ambassador will return to Washington next week, according to President Emmanuel Macron. He’ll next begin working closely with senior US officials.

President Biden underscores the strategic importance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, citing the European Union’s recently announced Indo-Pacific plan as an example. The United States. This is a condensed version of the information.