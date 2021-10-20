Joe Biden and Donald Trump In presidential polling for 2024, it’s a toss-up.

In a 2024 showdown, new polling data shows President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump neck and neck.

According to a poll issued on Wednesday by Grinnell College and Seltzer & Company, Biden and Trump each received 40% of likely voters’ support.

Another 14 percent said they would vote for “someone else,” while 4% said they were undecided and 1% said they would not vote.

Both candidates appeared to have the support of their respective parties, with 87 percent of likely Democrats voting for Biden and 80 percent voting for Trump.

While neither Biden nor Trump has declared a run for the presidency in 2024, Trump has been teasing a return to the White House and has lately made multiple rounds across the country to back Republican candidates for the 2022 midterm elections.

Biden’s hold on the independent voters who helped him win last November may be eroding, according to the new poll.

“In 2020 exit polls, President Biden won independent voters by a margin of 54 percent to 41 percent,” Selzer & Company’s J. Ann Selzer said. “If the election were held today, former President Trump would win that group 45 percent to 28 percent, according to our poll. It’s a significant change in a group that helped Biden win less than two years ago.” This comes as Biden’s approval rating among Americans continues to plummet. According to the poll, which was conducted between October 13 and 17, only 37% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance, while 50% disapprove.

“Right now, the math is simple: a majority of Americans believe the economy will do worse in a year than it is doing now, and that pessimism is putting President Biden’s popularity ratings in the cellar,” said Grinnell College National Poll Director Peter Hanson.

Hanson continued, “The president has time to turn his political fortunes around.” “However, Democrats are likely to face a significant reckoning in the 2022 midterm elections if it doesn’t happen soon.” Republicans will try to flip both the House and the Senate in the midterm elections, and the growing number of congressional Democrats who have decided they will not seek re-election may make it easier for them to do so.

