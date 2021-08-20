Joe Biden Addresses the United States on Afghanistan Evacuation and Taliban.

President Joe Biden will speak to the nation for the second time this week on the situation in Afghanistan, as he faces growing scrutiny and criticism over the Taliban’s quick takeover.

At 1 p.m., Biden will deliver remarks from the White House’s East Room (ET). His remarks will be televised and streamed live on C-SPAN and the White House YouTube channel.

It’s unclear how many Americans have still to be evacuated from Afghanistan, but the US has assisted roughly 7,000 people to leave since the Taliban began their attempt to retake control, according to a Pentagon spokesperson during a briefing on Thursday.

On Monday, Biden spoke to the nation about the escalating anarchy in Afghanistan, immediately after the Taliban took control of the presidential palace in Kabul and the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport.

In his speech, Biden stated that “one more year, five more years, or twenty more years of US military presence on the ground would have made no difference” in helping Afghanistan to withstand Taliban domination.

“We offered them every opportunity to shape their own destiny. We couldn’t give them the motivation to fight for a better future,” he said.

