Joe Biden Addresses the United States After ISIS Kills Service Members in Kabul

President Joe Biden spoke to the American people just hours after two blasts outside Kabul Airport in Afghanistan killed at least 12 US service men and 60 Afghans.

While the exact number of individuals injured in the blasts is unknown, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged that both Americans and Afghans were killed. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the strike, which coincides with remarks made by US military leaders earlier in the day.

The bombings come just days before the United States’ August 31 deadline to withdraw completely from Afghanistan, and will likely create a roadblock in terms of evacuating Americans still in the country, as well as a number of Afghan allies who worked alongside US and NATO forces during the 20-year conflict. Evacuation flights, on the other hand, continued to operate in the aftermath of the attack.

Biden has so far resisted pleas from US friends and Congress to extend the deadline, heeding Taliban warnings that any extension of US forces in Afghanistan will be met with violence.

Biden was scheduled to have a joint press conference with Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is visiting the United States for the first time since becoming the country’s top official. That meeting has been rescheduled until Friday.

The speech by Biden is set to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Before taking questions from reporters, President Joe Biden concluded his statement by stating that the evacuation mission “will continue after our forces are removed” by August 31.

He stated, “We have so much to do within our capacity to do it.” “All we have to do now is stay the course.”

Biden stated that the United States will continue to “find measures by which we defined any American wish to leave Afghanistan.”

Biden stated, “We will find them and get them out.”

President Joe Biden has directed military commanders to ‘strike’ ISIS-K ‘assets,’ ‘facilities,’ and other targets.

