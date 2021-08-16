Joe Biden Addresses Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan and Efforts to Evacuate Americans in Live Updates.

President Joe Biden cut short his presidential vacation at Camp David to address the United States about the Taliban’s seizure of Afghanistan.

The remarks will be webcast live here starting at 3:45 p.m. (EDT).

The speech, which will be held in the White House’s East Room, will be his first public remarks since the Taliban took control of Kabul’s presidential palace on Sunday, and the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport became a scene of chaos on Monday as people fleeing the country swarmed the runways.

According to the Associated Press, seven individuals died in the chaos at Kabul airport, including six who fell out of a departing American military jet.

Biden’s government has been planning to withdraw all US personnel from Afghanistan by September 11 for months. However, as Afghan troops succumb to the Taliban, many people are questioning the decision.

Some administration officials, like National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who spoke about the situation in Afghanistan on NBC’s Today on Monday, have expressed surprise at the Taliban’s quick takeover.

“It is undeniable that the rate at which cities fell was far faster than anyone expected,” Sullivan said.

