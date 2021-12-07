Joe Biden, according to Tucker Carlson, may want a war with Russia to boost his poll numbers.

Joe Biden could go to war with Russia as a “desperate” step to raise his polling in the United States, according to Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

“Less than half of Americans approve of President Joe Biden,” according to Reuters polling data released on December 6.

The national poll, conducted on December 1 and 2, indicated that 46% of respondents in the United States approve of Biden’s performance thus far in office.

In the study, 49 percent of respondents disapproved of his performance, while the rest were undecided.

Tucker Carlson aired a segment on his show on December 6th. Carlson suggested tonight that Biden’s next move in combating this might be a war with Russia.

He went on to say that he would go into deeper depth about this possibility on his show the following night. Carlson also shared a video of the incident on Twitter.

He added in the video: “So, let’s imagine you’re the President of the United States, and you check your poll numbers one morning and discover that you’re less popular than chlamydia.

“So, what exactly do you do? You’ve already lost control of the border, as well as the economy and society as a whole, so you might as well launch a war with Russia.

“Desperate politicians do desperate things, so it’s entirely plausible.

“That’s conceivable; we’ll go over everything in more depth tomorrow night, and we hope you’ll stay.”

Fox News and the White House have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

This comes as tensions between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin continue to grow.

The United States has characterized Russia’s military buildup along the Ukraine border as aggressive, escalating tensions between the two countries.

On December 7, Biden and Putin will hold a virtual meeting to address the challenges that both countries face.

During a news conference on Monday, a senior Biden official stated that the US does not seek a military conflict with Russia over Ukraine.

According to the source, “I believe the US does not want to find itself in a situation where the focus of our countermeasures is the direct use of armed force rather than a combination of support for. This is a condensed version of the information.