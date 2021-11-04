Joe Biden, according to Stephen Colbert, is the reason Republicans won Virginia.

Republicans seized victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial election, according to Stephen Colbert, because supporters were “upset” with President Joe Biden.

The Late Show host discussed the Democrats’ poor showing in governor races around the country on Wednesday.

Republicans won a shock victory in Virginia, with Glenn Youngkin defeating Terry McAuliffe and becoming the first member of his party to be elected governor since November 2009.

“So, it was a terrible night for Democrats, but Democrats are used to being disappointed,” Colbert said in response to the Democrats’ resounding setback. That’s why they’re switching from a donkey to Eeyore as their logo.” However, the host stated why he was not surprised by the outcome, claiming that he had “already survived the worst election in American history,” referring to his own misery following Donald Trump’s victory as president in 2016.

“You see, both Virginia and New Jersey have a historical trend of choosing governors in off-year elections who are from the opposite party of the sitting president,” Colbert added, referring to pieces on CNN and the New York Times.

“It’s happened in 10 of the last 11 elections in Virginia.” It makes sense since when people are dissatisfied with the person in authority, they tend to vote more. Joe Biden is that person right now. Democracy’s Yelp! review is voting. You never say anything when the soup is good, but if you give me still water when I asked for sparkling, I’m going to burn down your cafe.” Governor-elect Youngkin emphasized on “parental rights” throughout the campaign and incited conservative fury on subjects like critical race theory, mask mandates, and vaccine restrictions.

McAuliffe, on the other hand, tried to sway moderate Republican support by equating Youngkin to former President Trump and taking a position on pandemic limits that was diametrically opposed to Youngkin’s.

Recent polls have provided a dismal diagnosis on Biden’s approval ratings as Democrats conduct a post-mortem on their loss in Virginia.

While Biden is still more popular than Trump, his approval ratings have fallen since his inauguration in January.

In recent polls, Trump and Biden’s favorability ratings were within 2 to 4 percentage points of each other, despite the fact that the Democrat consistently outperformed his Republican opponent.

