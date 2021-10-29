Joe Arpaio, a divisive sheriff who served for 24 years, racked up a legal bill of $100 million for taxpayers.

According to the Associated Press, taxpayers in Arizona’s Maricopa County have paid $100 million in legal fees, charges, and settlements during and after Joe Arpaio’s notorious 24-year tenure as sheriff.

Thousands of lawsuits were filed during his six years in office over things like jail deaths, failed investigations against his political opponents, and immigration raids.

Although Arpaio was removed from office over five years ago, the expenses of his reign have not abated. According to the Associated Press, Maricopa County officials agreed last week to pay $3.1 million to a restaurant owner who accused Arpaio of slander and breaching his rights when he raided his companies.

The payment brought the total to $100 million, excluding the $178 million paid by taxpayers in 2007 for a racial profiling case stemming from Arpaio’s targeting of immigrants in traffic patrols. According to the Associated Press, about 75% of those costs have been paid since he left, with his successor striving to comply with court-ordered sheriff’s office overhauls.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Arpaio’s legal fees mounted up, according to Michael Manning, an attorney who won settlements over fatalities in Arpaio’s jails and on behalf of county employees probed by the sheriff.

“They didn’t give a damn as long as they had their pleasure,” Manning explained. “And it simply kept going.” Immigrant advocates have long cautioned that Arpaio should be considered as a warning tale for the long-term financial commitments that towns incur when they delegate immigration enforcement to local police officers.

The Republican sheriff made his name by imprisoning individuals in tents in Phoenix’s triple-digit summer heat, forcing them to wear pink underwear, and using them as human shields against old-school chain gangs. When he initiated immigration crackdowns, which had long been viewed as the responsibility of federal officials, his influence in Republican circles expanded.

Those crackdowns persisted until the federal government and courts deprived him of his immigration authority in 2014.

Arpaio was defeated by a Democratic candidate in 2016 after being found in civil contempt of court for disobeying a judge’s order in the profiling case, which led to a more serious criminal contempt conviction in 2017, which was eventually pardoned by President Trump.

Arpaio, who is 89 years old, This is a condensed version of the information.