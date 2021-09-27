Joe Anderson’s attempt to have police searches and arrests declared illegal was unsuccessful.

Joe Anderson’s request for a judicial review of his detention on accusations of bribery and witness intimidation was denied.

Following his imprisonment in December 2020, the former Mayor of Liverpool filed legal action against Merseyside Police in March.

He lost an appeal against the initial ruling when his application was denied.

When officers descended on residences around the city late last year, Mr Anderson and four other men were arrested.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Aloft, a city-wide inquiry into construction and development contracts.

The 63-year-old has denied any wrongdoing and has stepped down as mayor as a result of his detention.

He went to court earlier this year, requesting that his detention and searches of his home and office be ruled illegal.

Mr Justice Julian Knowles, on the other hand, first dismissed the judicial review application. After Mr Anderson appealed, a second judge, Mr Justice Ian Dove, upheld the previous judgement in July.

Mr Anderson had filed proceedings against Merseyside Police’s chief constable, focussing on his arrest and the property searches, according to a representative for the force.

“As part of this, he contended that his actions could not amount to witness intimidation as a matter of law, on the facts in the case,” the police added.

“The matter was assessed on paper, as is customary in judicial review proceedings, and Mr Justice Julian Knowles denied Mr Joseph Anderson permission to launch judicial review proceedings on all grounds.

“As is his entitlement in such processes, Mr Joseph Anderson requested an oral renewal hearing.

“The case was tried at the Administrative Court in Manchester in July 2021 before Mr Justice Dove.

“Mr Justice Dove again denied Mr Anderson permission to file a judicial review petition, hence Mr Joseph Anderson’s arrest and searches were legal. The chief constable was ordered to pay Mr Joseph Anderson’s costs.”

Mr Anderson also sued Liverpool Council earlier this year for refusing to provide indemnity to cover the legal costs of defending himself against the claims that were the subject of the police inquiry.

