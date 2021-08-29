Joe and Jill Biden meet with the families of those killed in the Kabul terror attack.

President Joe Biden arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday to take part in the “dignified handover” of the 13 service men slain in the recent terrorist strikes at Kabul’s airport.

The sad occasion, which featured caskets wrapped in American flags, was also attended by First Lady Jill Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and other civilian and uniformed military leaders.

Pallbearers brought them out of the C-17 military cargo jet and into black trucks, which family members watched from a private location.

According to the White House, the Bidens visited with the servicemen’s families, who were there but not videotaped or photographed by the media.

President Biden referred to the troops as “the backbone of America,” while also discussing retaliation for the bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“We’re going to find you and make you pay,” Biden declared.

When a self-proclaimed Islamic State terror group that is opposed to the Taliban carried out a suicide strike, the military personnel were defending the Kabul airport in order for Americans and Afghan refugees to depart.

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover, Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Navy Hospitalman Maxton Soviak, Marine Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Marine Lance Cpl.