Jodie Comer’s red carpet attitude has been compared to that of a newborn Yoda.

Jodie Comer has opened out about the moment she realized her Golden Globes costume had gone viral.

On Friday, October 8, the 28-year-old from Childwall was asked about her new look on the Graham Norton Show.

Graham asked the females on the panel if finding an outfit for a red carpet was fun or too much pressure after fellow panelist Billy Porter was questioned about his 2019 Met Gala tailored tuxedo attire.

The 28-year-old from Childwall told Graham that ‘comfort was crucial’ for her, and that she wants to make sure she ‘feels like herself’ when celebrating a new TV show or film.

The emcee then mentioned her Golden Globes dress from 2019, which went viral when people said it made her seem like Baby Yoda.

“I went to the Golden Globes and I was leaving a party like early hours of the morning and there’s paparazzi snapping pictures and they’re like ‘Jodie, how do you feel about being compared to baby Yoda?’ and I was like…. what?” she said on The Graham Norton Show.

Then I got in the car and looked up baby Yoda on Google, and there I was.

“And, to tell you the truth, it kind of did!”

During her appearance on the show, the 28-year-old discussed her new film The Last Duel, which is about the rape and disempowerment of a 14th-century noblewoman.

She revealed that when she initially started out, she told her agency that she wanted to be like Keira Knightley and appear in historical dramas.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, she stated: “It’s a fantasy. On set, I had a flashback to the day I met my agent and told her what I wanted to do when she asked what I wanted to do. ‘I want to be in period films,’ I answered.

“‘I aspire to be Keira Knightley.’

“And it’s starting to happen, which is great.”

Billy Porter and Andie MacDowell of Four Weddings and a Funeral discussed how she looked ‘amazing’ and how the internet was’stupid.’

The Scouser plays Marguerite, a French noblewoman who claims her husband’s best friend raped her.

