Jodie Comer was recently spotted filming dismal Killing Eve sequences in the United Kingdom.

Sandra, who plays Eve, has been seen in a mobility scooter, however specifics are scarce.

Jodie was spotted on the seafront near the Nayland Rock Hotel in photos alleged to have been taken yesterday.

However, Villanelle’s situation appears to be gloomy as an unknown woman handed her a pack of medicines in one episode.

Jodie looked downcast after taking the medications, her head in her hands.

Jodie was dressed in a baggy blouse and pyjama bottoms, which was a departure from her normally immaculate image.

“Killing Eve has been the most remarkable trip and one that I will be forever grateful for,” Jodie said prior to filming.

“Thank you to all of our supporters who have stuck with us and come along for the adventure.

“It’s not over yet, even if all good things must come to an end. We want this to be a memorable event.”

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences, and I look forward to returning to Eve’s incredible mind soon,” Sandra added.

“I’m really grateful to the entire cast and crew for bringing our tale to life, as well as the fans who have joined us and will return for our thrilling and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

The series will run eight episodes next year.