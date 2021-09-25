Jodie Comer talks about her passion for Liverpool, her mother’s Scouse heritage, and why she’ll never leave home.

Jodie Comer is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood right now.

The 28-year-star old’s has continued to climb in recent years, with her winning a BAFTA for her work in Killing Eve, appearing in Star Wars, and making her first big Hollywood appearance with this summer’s Free Guy.

And, according to Mirror Online, the scouse star is showing no signs of slowing down after her critically lauded performance in this month’s Help.

The groundbreaking drama Help, starring Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer, has broken a new milestone.

The story, set in Liverpool, followed a quiet care home worker and a patient suffering from Young Onset Dementia at the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

In the Channel 4 thriller, Jodie was reunited with fellow Scouse actor Stephen Graham – and their on-screen chemistry struck a chord with fans, with the network confirming it was the biggest ever premiere of a drama on streaming platform All 4.

Throughout her meteoric rise to popularity, the Childwall native has stayed true to her roots, emphasizing how important it was for her to address such a pressing issue in her hometown.

“To be able to explore such a current and passionate narrative through the eyes of such beautifully real individuals, and in our home city of Liverpool, is a true honour,” she said Channel 4.

The Scouse performer has stated in an interview with The Times last year that she still lives with her mother Donna, father Jimmy, and younger brother Charlie at their childhood home in Childwall.

“I’d live with my mother and father till I was old and grey if I could,” she told the newspaper.

“However, I’m definitely looking to relocate. I’m aware that I require my own space and freedom. I just don’t feel like doing it.”

Jodie, like many other young people who chose to return to their parental home during the uncertain months when the country was shut down, saw it as an excellent opportunity to declutter.

