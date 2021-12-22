Jodie Comer makes a delectable fashion statement while ‘feeling noticed.’

Jodie Comer, a Liverpool actress, has made a strange but delicious fashion statement.

Every British person enjoys a Sunday dinner, but do you adore the hearty family meal enough to turn it into a fashion statement?

Jodie appears to think so, as she flaunted her unique piece of jewelry on social media.

Season 4 of Killing Eve has been teased by the BBC, and the premiere date has been confirmed.

As she wore a pair of earrings that resembled a lovely Sunday roast supper, the Killing Eve star said she “felt noticed.”

On the little jewelry dish, there were tiny Yorkshire puddings, green vegetables, and, of course, roast potatoes.

Jodie added a sticker to her Instagram Story, which she shared with her 2.1 million followers, that read: “Sunday roast is life” with a love heart, in true British flair.

Following a couple of photos of her posing while all dolled up and looking as lovely as ever for some press calls, the tale broke.

“While we’re on the subject of fashion,” she continued, “this is the only way you can pose when you have renowned earrings.”

“I’d want to express my gratitude to @bigduckjewelery – I’m aware that I’m being observed.” Jodie has already demonstrated her enthusiasm for fashion by dashing on red carpets, in high-fashion glossy shoots, and on set.

Villanelle, her character in Killing Eve, wears some of the most lavish and ridiculous clothing, which she likes.

“[Villanelle’s] got an intuitive sense of style, definitely,” she told Marie Claire. I believe she follows very few regulations. She dresses the way she wants.”