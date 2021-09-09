Jodie Comer is thanked by Stephen Graham for bringing an unexpected item to the set.

Jodie Comer, according to Stephen Graham, brought something to the studio that you don’t often see on TV.

The two co-star in the upcoming Channel 4 drama Help.

Help, set in a fictional Liverpool care home, presents the poignant story of a young care home worker (Jodie Comer) and a patient (Stephen Graham) whose lives are irrevocably affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephen, who was born in Kirkby, describes Jodie as “a delight” and says he enjoyed working with her.

“I feel like we work in very similar ways,” he remarked in an interview with The Washington Newsday.

“We had a great time, and there were a few laughs when there shouldn’t have been, as is common on set.

“Jodie is quickly establishing herself as one of the best actors we’ve ever had.

“She was so much fun to work with; we just sat and played and it was perfect.”

But, as Stephen said, the best thing about her was that she “brought Debbie’s Scouse to set!”

Jodie previously said that she ate her mother’s food in the studio.

The former St Julie’s student claimed in February that she was filming in Liverpool and was keen not to miss her mother’s Sunday dinner.

Jodie, 28, posted multiple images of herself in a dish with a succulent-looking roast.

“All the emotions…,” Jodie said in the caption, explaining how she was able to eat the roast. Nothing, not even Sundays on set, can stop me and my mother from having a roast.

“Mum, I adore you… and Brian for delivering the package safely. #jammycow.”

Jodie and Stephen have only worked together once previously, in the 2012 mini-series Good Cop.

Following an introduction to Stephen’s representative, Jane Epstein, Jodie’s career took a life-changing turn.

Ms. Epstein met Jodie and eventually became her agent, launching her acting career and leading to an audition for the role of Villanelle in Killing Eve.

Jodie stated she owed Stephen a pint in her BAFTA winning speech in 2019.