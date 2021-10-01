Jodie Comer has reached a major career milestone.

Jodie Comer announced a major career milestone on her Instagram page today.

The actress, best known for her role as Villanelle in Killing Eve, will make her West End debut in April 2022 in Prima Facie, a one-person drama.

Jodie will play Tessa, a young criminal barrister who has worked her way up from the working class to be at the top of her game in the stage production.

Tessa’s life changes radically after she is sexually assaulted in this play.

Jodie announced the good news with a soundless video on Instagram, which includes a photo of her dressed as a barrister and another faint image of her shouting on top of it.

The words “Prima Facie, Jodie Comer, written by Suzie Miller, and directed by Justin Martin” may also be seen in the video.

“I am pleased to finally share this!” the 28-year-old captioned the photo.

“I am ecstatic to be portraying TESSA in ‘Prima Facie,’ a compelling one-person piece. A play that takes us to the heart of the legal game, where emotion and experience meet with the rules.”

“Directed by Justin Martin and written by Suzie Miller. I can’t wait to start working with this fantastic group.

Please join us next spring at the @haroledpintertheatre.

“Click on the link in my bio for additional information about the production, dates, and to purchase ‘pay what you can’ tickets. Let’s get started.”

Jodie will be making her West End debut, but the Emmy Award-winning actress has previously appeared on our screens in shows such as My Mad Fat Diary, Doctor Foster, and Help, which also stars Stephen Graham, a local actor.

Jodie’s fans were ecstatic to hear of her news, and many left comments on her Instagram post.

“Oh my god,” wrote @soundslikeflownn, one of her followers. This is fantastic.”

“Incredibly excited,” said a second fan, @callandevilliers.

“OH MY GOD I GET TO SEE YOU ON STAGE,” said a third ecstatic fan, @sachalparkinson.

Primer Facie will have its world premiere on April 15, 2022, at the Harold Pinter Theatre, and will run for nine weeks until June. “The summary has come to an end.”