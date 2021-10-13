Jobs with the Liverpool City Council offer excellent income and the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives.

Liverpool City Council is searching for a range of positions that will see you assisting in the protection of people’s health around the city.

Over the course of the pandemic, public health teams around the country have seen their workload increase, assuming the lead on many areas of councils’ responses to Covid-19.

The council is now searching for a variety of positions in order to expand Liverpool’s public health division.

It is now hiring for four positions with varying degrees of expertise and pay.

The first set of employment would see you assisting in the implementation of the council’s Test and Trace program, with the council recruiting two team leaders to assist in the training of more junior personnel.

You’d be in control of different shifts in these roles, which pay between £24,491 and £28,672, and customer service experience is one of the major skills necessary.

“Initially, post holders will be working from home, and successful applicants will be required to have access to the internet, a PC or laptop (City Council is procuring these), and a digital device to do this role,” according to an advertisement on the council’s employment portal. This position will be part of a seven-day service with hours ranging from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with rotas offered.

“You will be rewarded with a great benefits package that includes offers across Liverpool, a pension scheme, and enough annual leave entitlement, in addition to working in an exciting and well-supported new team.”

Finally, two public health practitioners will be hired, each focusing on a different aspect of public health.

The first candidate, who will be based in business support, will be responsible for ensuring that the public health department complies with all statutory responsibilities and requirements.

The second position, in healthcare, would entail the selected candidate assisting in the development of the city’s public health policy and supporting a number of projects throughout Liverpool.

These positions require more experience, which is reflected in the salary range of £43,857 to £48,797.

All of the jobs listed here, as well as many others, can be found on the council’s job portal.