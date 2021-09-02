Jobless Claims Exceeded Expectations, Reaching Their Lowest Level Since the Pandemic.

According to the Labor Department, only 340,000 claims for unemployment benefits were filed in the United States on Thursday. It’s the lowest number of first-time claims since March 14, 2020, when 256,000 were filed before the COVID-19 epidemic.

The report exceeded everyone’s expectations. Dow Jones put the number at 345,000, 5,000 greater than the final total, according to CNBC. The number of continuous requests for unemployment benefits fell by 160,000 to 2.75 million Americans, indicating that the economic recovery is progressing steadily.

The figures are an improvement over last week’s disappointing jobs report, which saw initial claims rise marginally. The number of initial unemployment claims was 353,000 last week, according to Labor Department figures, with the number of continuing claims hovering around 2,862,000.

The news comes just days before the expiration of federal unemployment benefits on Sept. 6.

Some states, led by Republican governors, rushed sooner to end benefits, believing that doing so would increase job creation. However, job growth was only marginally different in states that did not eliminate benefits early. According to economists interviewed by CNBC, as school begins, this data will improve even more, allowing more parents to return to work.

Although parents are still concerned about the COVID-19 Delta variation, they are warming to the notion of getting themselves and their children vaccinated against it. According to a recent Axios-Ipsos poll, the degree of hesitation against vaccines has been falling decrease due to concerns for their children and employer immunization mandates.

Employers grumble that they have jobs but no candidates as the economy struggles to fill a labor deficit. According to a recent CNBC poll of US chief financial officers, 95% indicated it was far more difficult to locate staff than in the past.