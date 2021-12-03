Job growth in the United States slows as unemployment falls, sending contradictory signals to the Federal Reserve.

According to the payroll data provided by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning, job growth in the United States is halting as the unemployment rate falls (BLS).

The US economy added 210,000 new jobs in November, up from a revised total of 546,000 jobs in October but still falling short of market expectations of 550,000 jobs.

Professional business services, transportation and warehousing, manufacturing, and construction gained the most jobs, with retailing losing the most.

Meanwhile, the jobless rate fell to 4.2 percent from 4.6 percent, falling below market expectations of 4.5 percent and explaining a 4.8 percent increase in earnings.

Some experts were taken aback by the announcement of slowed job growth and lower unemployment. One of them is Robert R. Johnson, Ph.D., CFA, CAIA Professor of Finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business.

“While the top-line jobs data was disappointing — a projected gain of over 500,000 jobs with an actual value of only 210,000,” he added, “it doesn’t capture the complete recovery narrative.” “The sturdy report that the unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, less than the predicted 4.5 percent, counterbalances this lackluster jobs data.” Still, the job growth and unemployment figures appear to be at odds. Unemployment should climb, not decline, if job growth is weak.

What could be the source of this puzzle? The method through which the Bureau of Labor Statistics measures job growth and unemployment.

The establishment survey, which collects monthly statistics on payroll employment, hours, and earnings from the payroll records of a sample of 144,000 firms and government organizations, is how the BLS evaluates job growth.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) tracks unemployment independently through a home survey of roughly 60,000 eligible households that collects data on the labor force, employment, and unemployment.

The two surveys, when combined, provide the “employment situation” of the US economy during the month in which they are conducted.

In most cases, the results of the two surveys are heading in opposing directions. Increased job growth lowers the unemployment rate as more people find work and leave the ranks of the unemployed. In contrast, slower job growth results in a greater unemployment rate.

However, this isn’t always the case, as unemployment rates might drop for a variety of causes. One of them is when people leave the workforce entirely to care for family members or retire.

Then there are some who choose to work fewer hours than the household survey’s criteria for being classified as unemployed.

What are the prospects for November’s figures? None of the aforementioned.

The quantity. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.