Job as a train driver in Liverpool with ‘great’ benefits.

In Liverpool, a position as a specialist train driver is now available.

The employment is with Freightliner, a well-established rail freight service with operations in the UK, continental Europe, and the Middle East, and is based in Garston.

The job description reads: “We deliver a safe, reliable, and cost-effective rail freight partnership by offering customers a wide choice of rail freight solutions to meet the needs of a diverse market sector.

“Our staff are at the heart of all we do. Their dedication is essential to our success, and we are equally dedicated to their development and safety.

“Once you join our team, our goal to you is to nurture growth and give developing opportunities so that you can attain your full potential.

“We’re searching for people who are dedicated and dependable, and who have the knowledge, abilities, and experience required for their positions.

“In exchange, we can offer competitive pay, superb benefits, a fantastic final-salary pension scheme, and a satisfying career in an award-winning team,” says the company.

To apply, go to this page.