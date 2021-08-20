Joao Virginia’s transfer is the most recent, with a physical scheduled ahead of his Everton loan exit.

Sporting Lisbon expects Joao Virginia to have a medical today ahead of a loan deal from Everton.

The young goalkeeper arrived in Lisbon yesterday and is expected to finalize his season-long transition within the next 24 hours.

As part of the loan transaction, Sporting is believed to have acquired an option to buy Virginia next summer.

Virginia was always expected to leave on loan this season, and with the signing of Asmir Begovic as Jordan Pickford’s understudy, the 21-year-old was given permission to do so.

Virginia began her career at Benfica, but she is on the verge of joining city rival Sporting, who won the Portuguese league title last season.

Harry Tyrer of Everton’s under-23s will now be the third goalkeeper in Rafa Benitez’s side, behind Pickford and Begovic.