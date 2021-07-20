Joanne Anderson, the mayor of Liverpool, has tested positive for Covid.

Joanne Anderson, the mayor of Liverpool, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The new municipal mayor, who was elected in May, is at home, where she will fulfill part of her responsibilities.

The Mayor got the virus despite following social distancing standards, wearing a face covering, and receiving both doses of the Covid immunization, according to a council statement.

Joanne Anderson replaces the entire cabinet with a new one.

Mayor Anderson added in her own statement, “I’m fatigued at the moment, but I’m pleased that I got fully vaccinated as soon as possible, or the symptoms could have been lot worse.”

“Feeling really lucky to have gotten both jabs,” she wrote on Twitter. I urge everyone to stay rational and obtain the vaccine as soon as possible so that we can all stay safe.”

She went on to mention where people can get their first and second vaccinations in Liverpool.

Mayor Anderson’s colleagues and fellow councillors have wished her well and expressed their hope for a rapid recovery.

In May, Mayor Anderson made history by becoming the first black female mayor of a major UK city and the first female mayor of Liverpool.

She took over as Mayor of the City after Joe Anderson (no related) stepped down following his imprisonment in a corruption inquiry.