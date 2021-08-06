Joanne Anderson, the mayor of Liverpool, has been designated one of the most powerful women in the United Kingdom.

Joanne Anderson, the Mayor of Liverpool, has been named to the Vogue 25 this year, a distinguished list of Britain’s most powerful women.

Every year, a list of women who are helping to shape the country and make things happen is compiled by a well-known fashion magazine.

This year, Vogue is honoring the women who are leading the way in the fight against the pandemic, the push for equality, and other critical and impactful changes.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson has been elected.

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, Kate Middleton, UK Vaccine Taskforce chair Kate Bingham, and Zara Mohammed, secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, are among those on this year’s list.

Mayor Joanne Anderson is also on this year’s influential list.

When Mayor Anderson was elected Mayor of Liverpool in May, she made history.

“As the first woman of color to be directly elected as mayor in any UK city, Joanne Anderson’s appointment as Mayor of Liverpool earlier this year was not only a big success for Labour in a battered 2021, but also for the city,” according to her Vogue listing.

“Anderson, who wants to make ending violence against women and girls a top priority in Liverpool, represents a new beginning for her hometown, which was historically one of Britain’s busiest slave ports.”

Mayor Anderson remarked of the honor, “It’s a true honor to be included in Vogue’s list of the most important women in the UK.”

“I am ecstatic to be representing Liverpool women.

“It’s every little girl’s dream to be in Vogue, but to be in Vogue for political accomplishments, I’m ecstatic, and I’m ecstatic to be included among women from all around the country who are amazing role models.”

The listing is the latest achievement for Mayor Anderson, who took over the city council at a critical juncture in the year.

Joe Anderson (no related) had resigned down after being arrested in early December as part of Merseyside Police’s Operation Aloft corruption investigation. He has not been charged and maintains his innocence.

The local government was also reeling as a result of the devastating Max Caller inspection report.

“Summary concludes” after her historic electoral victory.