Joanna Page, who starred in Gavin & Stacey, has ‘left acting’ in order to pursue a another career path.

When Joanna Page portrayed Stacey Shipman in BBC’s Gavin and Stacey, she won the hearts of the nation.

According to The Mirror, she has now announced that she will “leave acting” and take on a new presenting role as herself.

The actress is due to make the switch to ITV on Sunday to host The Pet Show, in the hopes of making her life a little easier.

The 44-year-old, who is expecting her fourth child with ex-Emmerdale actor husband James Thornton, said in an interview with The Mirror: “I adore presenting, and it’s much easier to do with a family because you don’t have to go away for weeks at a time.

“I was abroad filming two series back to back for the first six months after having (daughter) Eva.

“On set, I had my mother look after her, but it was difficult because all I wanted to do was spend time with my new baby.”

“I also find presenting to be a lot more engaging. You’re constantly up to something new, and I enjoy just being myself and speaking with strangers.

“It can be a lot more fun than rehearsing lines alone in a trailer for hours and then going out to do a scene where you’re pretending to be someone else.”

When it comes to her legendary part as Stacey, though, she may be persuaded to return to acting if the show were to make a comeback.

She also added that the rest of the ensemble, which includes Rob Brydon and Alison Steadman, wants to do more.

“We all want to know what Smithy said at the end,” she added of the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, which aired two years ago.

“You’re doing a fantastic job.” You’re surrounded by people like Rob Brydon who make you laugh all day. “It seemed like a great reunion when we did the Christmas special.” If the show returns, Joanna says it would be “completely unexpected,” as it was when James and Ruth contacted her about the special, which drew 18 million people.

“None of the rest of the cast ever expected,” she continued.”

