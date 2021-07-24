JK Rowling explains why the first Harry Potter novel didn’t contain her full name.

JK Rowling has revealed that she did not publish the first Harry Potter novel under her full name because she was “paranoid” after a “tough” marriage.

The author previously stated that she chose not to include Joanne, her real name, since the publisher was concerned that a young boy audience would not want to read novels written by a woman.

Rowling has now revealed another reason for her name change on the cover of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, which was published in 1997.

The writer revealed she didn’t want to attract the notice of her Portuguese first husband, Jorge Arantes, whom she married in 1992 before divorcing a year later on Simon Armitage’s podcast The Poet Laureate Has Gone To His Shed.

“I’ve actually never stated part of this before, but my publisher believed that this was a book that guys would like as well, and they were eager to ‘unisex’ me a little,” she said.

“This is something I’ve never actually revealed before: I actually wanted to be published under a whole different name since I’d recently divorced and was feeling a little anxious.

“It was pointless, really, because my ex-husband was aware of what I was writing. He never read it, but we had discussed it, so I’m sure if he did, he’d recognize it as mine.

“But I didn’t expect it to be a success, and I certainly didn’t expect it to be in Portugal, but I was a little nervous at the time.”

When asked if publishing her true name on the book would make her “vulnerable,” Rowling noted she had a restraining order against her ex-husband at the time she chose a pseudonym.

“So JK actually suited me a bit, not having my name on (the book) somehow, even though it is my surname, but I don’t really feel like ‘JK’,” she explained.

Rowling, 55, has a 27-year-old daughter with TV reporter Arantes.

Since 2001, she has been married to Scottish doctor Neil Murray, with whom she has a son and a daughter.

At 7.15 p.m., listen to The Poet Laureate Has Gone To His Shed. “The summary has come to an end.”