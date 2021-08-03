Jimmy’s, Arts Club, and more venues have been confirmed for Liverpool Sound City 2021.

This October, Liverpool Sound City returns to the city center.

The three-day festival has revealed the site for the event, as well as a slew of new bands joining the current lineup.

The festival, which has previously taken place across the Baltic Triangle, is due to take over the city center later this year.

Festivals in Liverpool that you should mark on your calendar this year

The Kazimier Stockroom, Grand Central Hall, Jimmy’s, The Shipping Forecast, The Jacaranda, EBGBS, and Arts Club are among the venues planned to host the festival in October.

Rejjie Snow and Beabadoobee, as well as local favorites Red Rum Club and Jamie Webster, are among the headliners this year.

Along with the venue announcement, a slew of fresh musical acts have been unveiled to join the lineup.

Eyesore & The Jinx, The Dunts, Jessica Winter, The Institutes, and The Motive are among the newcomers to the lineup.

“It has been amazing to see such an euphoric return for live music across the UK, and it has only increased our excitement levels for the return of Sound City in 2021,” says Becky Ayres, managing director of Sound City. We’re extremely delighted of bringing such a diverse and exciting line-up to the heart of Liverpool this October, returning to the original stages and essential venues in the city core that we all need to support at this time.

“With our biggest lineup to date and so many amazing performers to explore, I can’t wait to get started and make some incredible new memories this October!”

Sound City has been delayed from its initial April date and will now take place over the weekend of October 1 – 3.

Click here for more details and information about Liverpool Sound City 2021.