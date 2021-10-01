Jimmy Kimmel mocks Donald Trump after a poll shows him tied with Ron DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Donald Trump, citing a poll that showed the former president and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis neck and neck in the contest to lead the Republican ticket in the 2024 election.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel addressed to Trump during his monologue on Thursday, comparing Fox News coverage of President Joe Biden’s boos at a congressional baseball game last week to his predecessor’s terrible reception.

“For the record, that is not booing at Nationals Park,” Kimmel remarked, before showing a clip of Trump being booed by a crowd at the same Washington, DC stadium in 2019. “The president is being booed.”

“Don Fattingly, by the way, is having a really terrible week,” Kimmel added, seemingly referring to baseball icon Don Mattingly. Trump’s Republican base appears to be eroding.

“According to a new survey, Trump is now nearly deadlocked for the Republican nomination in 2024 with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

To laughter from the audience, Kimmel remarked, “I don’t have a joke about that, I just want to make sure he learns about it.”

Kimmel’s remark comes after Carter Wrenn released a 1,000-person poll on behalf of a super PAC established by Trump’s ex-chief of staff John Bolton, who penned The Room Where It Happened, a devastating depiction of his presidency.

When asked who they would vote for if the Republican presidential primary were held today in their state, 26.2 percent said Trump, which was only 1 percentage point ahead of DeSantis (25.2%) and well within the 3.1 percent margin of error.

National Republican Primary Poll for 2024:

Trump has a 26% approval rating, while DeSantis has a 25% approval rating. Christie has 7% of the vote, while Haley has 6%. Cruz has a 5% chance of winning, while Noem has a 3% chance. Pence has 3% of the vote, T. Scott has 2%, Rubio has 2%, and Hawley has 1%.

469 LV PEM Management Corporation/@AmbJohnBolton 9/16-9/18

https://t.co/JjSlXBFTwi

30 September 2021 — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA)

The survey conducted between September 16 and 18 and released on Wednesday reported a 20 percent drop in support for Trump since a previous John Bolton Super PAC poll in July.

In that time, Trump’s support dropped by 23.5 percentage points—to 34 percent, among “very conservative voters” and by 22.4 percentage points—to 24.5 percent, among “somewhat conservative voters.”

