Jimmy Dixon, captain of Sefton Park, reflects on a difficult season after losing more than half of his club.

Sefton Park captain Jimmy Dixon reflects on a difficult season in which his club lost more than half of its players.

There are steep learning curves, and then there’s Sefton Park’s 2021 season.

They were promoted to the ECB Premier Tier at the end of the 2019 season after a tremendous winning streak, with high hopes of cementing their standing as the city of Liverpool’s only representative in the Love Lane Liverpool Competition’s top division.

After that, there was Covid. The majority of Sefton’s team – and, more significantly, their momentum – was lost.

16 players batted at least three times for the 1st XI during the promotion season. Six of them haven’t played for the club since the Love Lane League fixtures last year, and three more have only appeared in a few of games, mostly in the 2s.

Among the conspicuous absentees are veteran left-arm spinner Rob Houghton and skipper and top-order batsman Richie Forsyth. In terms of experience, wickets, and runs, that would be a significant loss for any team.

When Jimmy Dixon took over as the team’s commander, he had to be wondering what had gone wrong.

He reflected on 17 games with one win and 11 losses, saying, “It’s been a terribly hard season for us.” Park is in last place in the standings, and it appears like safety is still a long way off.

“We’ve lost a number of first-team regulars since the 2019 season, so we’re still a new team this year.

“Because of player availability in our first squad, we have a lot to learn about how to play Premier League grade cricket.”

The bright spots have been with the ball, as you’d expect from an inexperienced team. If a bowler makes a mistake, they are given another chance, whereas hitters are rarely given another chance.

Huzaifa Zubair, a slingy 17-year-old seamer, and Raheem Kasser, a leg-spinner signed from Accrington, were singled out for attention by Dixon.

“Our bowlers have done well against Premier League clubs this year,” he said. We have a lot of bowling points, and Huzaifa and Raheem have battled against some of the finest batters in the Premier League.”

More bonus points aren't always a good thing; considering how frequently winning teams surrender theirs, presuming the team with the most bowling points has the best bowlers is equivalent to assuming the person with the most possessions has the best.