Jimmy Carter, the world’s oldest living president and dubbed “The Man From Plains,” turns 97 years old.

On Friday, Jimmy Carter, the United States’ longest-serving former president, is 97 years old.

In March 2019, Carter eclipsed former President George H.W. Bush as the oldest former president. Bush, who died in November 2018 at the age of 94, was born just four months before Carter and was the oldest former president at the time of his death.

Rosalynn Carter, Carter’s wife, released a message through The Carter Center a few weeks before his birthday, inviting Americans to sign a virtual birthday card for her husband.

“There is nothing that would make Jimmy happier on his birthday than to receive greetings from his friends,” the former first lady wrote in her letter. “Throughout his life, Jimmy has relentlessly battled for others’ rights. I am continuously astonished by his enthusiasm and commitment to assisting others in need, even after 75 years of marriage.

Her message added, “Please take a time to sign the birthday wall and let him know that you share his wishes for peace.” “Thank you so much for making his birthday so memorable!”

The Carter Center’s website includes a link to a virtual birthday card where visitors can leave unique notes for former President Jimmy Carter. Some of those who sent birthday greetings included photos of themselves taken with Carter in the past, while others posted contemporary photos of themselves or historical photos of the Carters.

The 97th birthday of President Jimmy Carter is approaching quickly! The outpouring of love and support from all over the world has left us speechless. We’ve prepared a unique card for him: https://t.co/ZWf9F2Ojsc. Please include your best wishes and/or a photo in your signature! #JimmyCarter #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/dP7b8NxsaB

— September 24, 2021, The Carter Center (@CarterCenter)

In August, Rosalynn Carter, the oldest living former first lady, turned 94 years old. During the summer, the Carters also celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.

Carter, the country’s 39th president, left the White House in 1981 after failing to win re-election to a second term in the 1980 presidential election. The Carters launched The Carter Center, a human rights organization that strives to promote peace and democracy around the world, shortly after leaving office. Carter has continued to speak out on, in addition to his work with the center. This is a condensed version of the information.